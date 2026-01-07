Left Menu

Lifting Women to the Stars: A Call for Leadership in Space Science

Prof Annapurni Subramaniam highlights the need for increased female leadership in India's space sector. Despite growing participation, women remain underrepresented in top roles. Supportive policies and societal efforts are crucial for change. Subramaniam, acclaimed for her work, underscores the importance of retaining skilled women professionals.

  India

India's space sector is witnessing a notable increase in women's participation, though their representation in leadership roles remains inadequate, emphasized Prof Annapurni Subramaniam, Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA).

Speaking at the 5th Astronomical Society of India Symposium, Prof Subramaniam highlighted the critical need for institutional and familial support to encourage women's sustained career growth. She pointed out that supportive policies like flexible working hours could significantly impact women's participation in leadership roles.

Subramaniam, recognized for her pioneering efforts in space science, stressed that achieving equal representation requires concerted efforts from families, organizations, and society. Her illustrious career includes contributions to the Astrosat Mission and the Thirty Meter Telescope project, earning her the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2024.

