Nagaswaram Maestro Thiruvizha Jayashankar Honored with Kerala's 'Harivarasansm' Award

Thiruvizha Jayashankar, a renowned Nagaswaram musician, has been awarded Kerala's 'Harivarasansm' award for his contributions to temple art forms. The 90-year-old will receive the honor on January 14, during the Makaravilakku festival. The award includes a cash prize and honors eminent musicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:43 IST
Nagaswaram maestro Thiruvizha Jayashankar has been awarded the prestigious 'Harivarasansm' accolade by the Kerala government, announced state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan. The honor recognizes his contribution to temple arts and will be presented on January 14, aligning with the Makaravilakku festival celebrations at Sabarimala.

A native of Thiruvizha village near Cherthala in Alappuzha, Jayashankar is an acclaimed artist with numerous state and central awards. The 'Harivarasansm' award, established in 2012, includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation, celebrating excellence in music and temple arts.

The ceremony coincides with the 'Thiruvabharanam' procession, a significant event for devotees. The government assures that meticulous arrangements have been made for a seamless Makaravilakku darshan. In unrelated news, Minister Vasavan commented positively on the progress of the SIT probe into the Sabarimala gold loss case, highlighting the High Court's satisfaction with the investigation's progress.

