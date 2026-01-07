Heist at Abhimanyu Singh's: Police Crack Major Case

A significant breakthrough in a high-profile theft case emerged as police arrested a 40-year-old with a criminal history for robbing actor Abhimanyu Singh's home in Mumbai. The law enforcement team recovered valuables worth Rs 1.37 crore.

The accused, Manoj Mohan Rathod, hailing from Palghar, has been linked to at least 14 other theft cases in the Mumbai region, authorities disclosed. The theft occurred at Singh's Lokhandwala bungalow in Andheri (West) on the night of December 29-30. Entry was made through a bathroom window, and valuables including gold, diamond, and silver ornaments were stolen along with cash.

Following a complaint by the actor's mother, aged 82, the police initiated a manhunt, ultimately tracking Rathod down in Palghar after two days of surveillance. During questioning, Rathod admitted to hiding parts of the loot with a jeweller and at his residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)