Trump slams Republican senators who agreed to advance bill curbing Venezuela war powers
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 23:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump decried his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate who on Thursday voted to advanced a resolution that would bar him from taking further military action against Venezuela without congressional authorization.
"Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, Josh Hawley, and Todd Young should never be elected to office again," Trump wrote in a social media post.
