Trump slams Republican senators who agreed to advance bill curbing Venezuela war powers

President ‌Donald Trump decried his fellow ⁠Republicans in the U.S. Senate who on Thursday ​voted to advanced ‍a resolution that would bar him ⁠from taking ‌further ⁠military action against ‍Venezuela without congressional authorization.

"Susan ​Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand ⁠Paul, Josh Hawley, ⁠and Todd Young should never be ⁠elected to office ⁠again," Trump ‌wrote in a social media post.

