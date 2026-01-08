UK's Starmer discusses Ukraine security guarantees with NATO's Rutte

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke ‌to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday and ⁠the two leaders reiterated that security guarantees for Ukraine must ensure Russia is ​never able to invade again, ‍a Downing Street spokeswoman said. "Both leaders welcomed the strong commitments by all participants in Paris," ⁠the ‌spokeswoman ⁠said, referring to a meeting of the so-called "Coalition ‍of the Willing" partners on Ukraine on ​Tuesday.

"It was vital that the security ⁠guarantees for Ukraine ensured Russia was never able ⁠to invade again, the leaders reiterated," she added. She also said that ⁠Starmer and Rutte agreed more needed ⁠to be ‌done to deter Russia in the High North.

