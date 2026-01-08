UK's Starmer discusses Ukraine security guarantees with NATO's Rutte
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday and the two leaders reiterated that security guarantees for Ukraine must ensure Russia is never able to invade again, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday and the two leaders reiterated that security guarantees for Ukraine must ensure Russia is never able to invade again, a Downing Street spokeswoman said. "Both leaders welcomed the strong commitments by all participants in Paris," the spokeswoman said, referring to a meeting of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" partners on Ukraine on Tuesday.
"It was vital that the security guarantees for Ukraine ensured Russia was never able to invade again, the leaders reiterated," she added. She also said that Starmer and Rutte agreed more needed to be done to deter Russia in the High North.
