Leadership Lessons from Srila Prabhupada

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the importance of empathy, dialogue, and integrity in leadership within a diverse democracy. He made these remarks during the launch of the book 'Sing, Dance and Lead: Leadership Lessons from the Life of Srila Prabhupada'. The event also featured other notable guests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:41 IST
During a book release event, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the essential role of empathy, dialogue, and integrity in leading a diverse democracy like India, asserting that democratic institutions require more than just rules and procedures; they need trust.

The book, titled 'Sing, Dance and Lead: Leadership Lessons from the Life of Srila Prabhupada', reflects on leadership values rooted in service and moral clarity, as exemplified by Swami Prabhupada, who championed joyful, participative, and purpose-driven leadership inspiring countless generations.

The event was attended by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Madhu Pandit Das of ISKCON-Bengaluru, and Chanchalapati Das, emphasizing the broad appeal and impact of leadership lessons derived from Prabhupada's life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

