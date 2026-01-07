Leadership Lessons from Srila Prabhupada

During a book release event, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the essential role of empathy, dialogue, and integrity in leading a diverse democracy like India, asserting that democratic institutions require more than just rules and procedures; they need trust.

The book, titled 'Sing, Dance and Lead: Leadership Lessons from the Life of Srila Prabhupada', reflects on leadership values rooted in service and moral clarity, as exemplified by Swami Prabhupada, who championed joyful, participative, and purpose-driven leadership inspiring countless generations.

The event was attended by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Madhu Pandit Das of ISKCON-Bengaluru, and Chanchalapati Das, emphasizing the broad appeal and impact of leadership lessons derived from Prabhupada's life.

