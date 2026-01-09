Left Menu

Nepal, US agree to check trafficking of cultural property

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-01-2026
Nepal and the US on Thursday signed a landmark bilateral Cultural Property Agreement to preserve the Himalayan nation's rich heritage and prevent the illicit trafficking of cultural property.

The Cultural Property Agreement (CPA) was signed by US Ambassador to Nepal Dean R Thompson and Dr Suresh S Shrestha, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

"The United States, in line with its legislation, will restrict the importation into the US of certain archaeological and ethnological material from Nepal unless accompanied by a valid export certificate issued by the Government of Nepal," according to a US embassy press release here.

The agreement covers "archaeological material ranging in date from the Paleolithic period (approximately 32,000 BCE) through 1770 CE, and ethnological material ranging from the 13th century through 1950 CE, including religious architectural materials, religious and ceremonial objects, and manuscripts identified in a designated list to be published by the US Government," it said.

"This agreement strengthens bilateral cooperation to combat looting and illegal trade of artifacts, ensuring Nepal's cultural treasures remain preserved for future generations," the US Embassy stated.

