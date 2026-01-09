Officer in fatal Minneapolis shooting had previously been dragged by car, Vance says

The federal immigration officer who fatally shot a 37-year-old ‌woman in Minneapolis had previously been dragged by a vehicle and injured, ⁠U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Vance said ​the officer "nearly had his life ended" after being ‍dragged by a car six months ago, causing an injury requiring more than 30 stitches in his leg.

"So you ⁠think ‌maybe he's ⁠a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an ‍automobile," Vance said. State and federal officials have ​offered starkly different accounts of the shooting, which took ⁠place during President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. ⁠Trump and his allies have defended the shooting as an act of self-defense, while Minnesota officials ⁠have denounced it as an act of unrestrained violence. Department ⁠of ‌Homeland Security officials have not responded to questions about the officer's identity.

