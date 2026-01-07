Left Menu

Anticipation Builds as Release of Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Film Delayed

The release of the highly anticipated multi-lingual film 'Jana Nayagan', starring TVK chief Vijay, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, according to KVN Productions. The production house expressed regret over the decision and assured fans that a new release date would be announced soon.

The much-anticipated release of 'Jana Nayagan', starring noted actor and TVK political party leader Vijay, has been postponed indefinitely, as announced by the film's producer KVN Productions on Wednesday.

The production company expressed its understanding of the widespread anticipation surrounding the film, acknowledging the emotional investment of fans. Citing 'unavoidable circumstances,' KVN Productions conveyed their regret in announcing the postponement of the film, which was eagerly awaited for January 9.

The delay comes amid a legal petition to grant the film a 'UA 16+' censor certificate. Meanwhile, Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, announced his intention to contest in the upcoming state Assembly elections, adding another layer of interest to the film's release delay.

