Malayalam Film Industry Mourns the Loss of Kannan Pattambi

Kannan Pattambi, a respected Malayalam film production controller and supporting actor, passed away at 61 due to a kidney-related ailment. Brother to director Major Ravi, Kannan worked on acclaimed films like 'Pulimurugan' and 'Ananthabhadram'. The industry mourns his loss, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and community members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:26 IST
Kannan Pattambi
  • Country:
  • India

The Malayalam film industry is mourning the loss of Kannan Pattambi, a well-known production controller and supporting actor who died at the age of 61. He was fighting a kidney-related ailment, according to family sources.

Kannan, the younger sibling of director Major Ravi, was praised for his extensive work in both acting and production management. His notable projects include the acclaimed films 'Pulimurugan', 'Ananthabhadram', and 'Odiyan'. Many from the film fraternity gathered to pay their respects, including Minister MB Rajesh.

The FEFKA Directors' Union and other members have expressed their condolences. Kannan's contributions to the Malayalam cinema spanned multiple successful films, cementing his legacy within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

