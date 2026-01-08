Hollywood Legacy in Turmoil: Son Accused of Parental Murder

In a shocking development, a high-profile defense lawyer has stepped down from representing Nick Reiner, who stands accused of murdering his well-known parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. The abrupt change in defense was announced during a court hearing, with public defenders temporarily stepping in.

The case, considered one of Los Angeles' most sensational celebrity homicides, was expected to move forward with a not-guilty plea from the accused. Instead, the arraignment was delayed for the second time, rescheduled for late February, as Judge Theresa McGonigle ordered the defendant to remain in custody without bail.

Rob Reiner, an eminent figure in Hollywood known for works like "When Harry Met Sally..." and part of the 'All in the Family' cast, and his wife Michele were found dead in December. Autopsy results revealed fatal knife injuries. Authorities have yet to reveal the murder's motive, although family disagreements are known. The case continues to capture public and Hollywood interest alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)