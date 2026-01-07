Ticketmaster Battles FTC over Resale Allegations: Legal Showdown in Los Angeles

In a significant legal face-off, Ticketmaster has called on a Los Angeles federal judge to dismiss the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit accusing it of collaborating with ticket resellers to overcharge fans. The case, according to Ticketmaster, rests on a misinterpretation of the law that targets resellers exclusively rather than platforms like themselves.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation, its parent company, contend that the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act is intended to safeguard ticket sellers such as Ticketmaster from aggressive resale tactics. They maintain that the law does not implicate Ticketmaster, challenging the FTC's understanding and application of the Act, as stated in legal documents submitted late Tuesday.

The FTC and multiple states argue the company turned a blind eye to rampant ticket limit violations by brokers, racking up substantial resale fees from 2019 to 2024. While Ticketmaster acknowledges the existence of unlawful reselling since 2018, they counter that liability lies with the resellers, not their platform. The clash comes amid widespread criticism following the chaotic Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket sales, with a separate Department of Justice trial set for March over alleged industry monopolization.

