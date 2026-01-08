Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Nick Reiner's high-profile lawyer quits as public defenders take over; arraignment postponed

A high-profile defense lawyer representing the son of slain Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner against charges that he murdered his parents abruptly withdrew from the ‌case on Wednesday and was replaced, for the time being, by public defenders. The surprise change in defense attorneys, which was not immediately explained, unfolded at a court hearing where Nick Reiner, 32, had been expected to enter a not-guilty plea in one of the most ⁠shocking celebrity homicide cases in Los Angeles history.

Boxing biopic 'Giant' tells tale of 'the prince and his trainer'

Docudrama "Giant" brings the story of Britain's former world champion "Prince" Naseem Hamed to the big screen, with Amir El-Masry and Pierce Brosnan portraying the boxer and his trainer. Hamed held multiple featherweight world titles in a career lasting from 1992 to 2002 and was famed for his spectacular entrances and ringside ​antics.

Warner Bros Discovery said on Wednesday its board rejected a revised bid from Paramount Skydance, calling it a risky leveraged buyout ‍that posed significant risks, and reaffirmed its support for Netflix's proposal to buy some of its assets. In an amended securities filing accompanied by a letter to shareholders urging them to reject Paramount's $108.4 billion hostile bid, Warner Bros cited concerns about its adequacy and the likelihood of deal completion.

Warner Bros Discovery's board unanimously turned down Paramount Skydance's latest attempt to acquire the studio, saying its revised $108.4 billion hostile ⁠bid amounted to ‌a risky leveraged buyout that investors should reject. In ⁠a letter to shareholders on Wednesday, Warner Bros' board said Paramount's offer hinges on "an extraordinary amount of debt financing" that heightens the risk of closing. It reaffirmed its commitment to streaming giant Netflix's $82.7 billion deal for the film ‍and television studio and other assets.

Elvis Presley-themed train departs for Australian tribute festival

Elvis Presley fans and tribute artists kicked off their annual journey to the Elvis Festival in the Australian regional town of Parkes ​on Wednesday. Enthusiasts, dressed in Elvis-style clothing, converged on Central Station in Sydney before embarking on a 357 km (222 miles) westward journey on the Elvis Express, a special train ⁠organised by the festival.

'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners' lead Hollywood's Actor Award nominees

The action-packed political satire "One Battle After Another" and the vampire tale brimming with blues music "Sinners," topped the list of nominees unveiled on Wednesday for Hollywood's Actor ⁠Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, a key foreshadowing of films likely heading to the Academy Awards. Both films will compete for the SAG honor of best movie cast. Their competitors are the Shakespeare-inspired drama "Hamnet," the ping-pong picture "Marty Supreme" and the Gothic science fiction film "Frankenstein."

Actor Gerard Butler bets he would not survive real 'Greenland 2'

In the soon-to-be-released movie "Greenland ⁠2: Migration," Scottish actor Gerard Butler portrays John Garrity, who leads a group through a post-apocalyptic world to try to find safety. In reality, Butler said, he does not have confidence in ⁠his abilities to survive such a world.

Crowds ‌pay tribute as late French cinema star Brigitte Bardot is buried in Saint-Tropez

People lined the streets of Saint-Tropez on Wednesday, applauding as the coffin of French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot, who died last month aged 91, was driven through the Riviera resort after her funeral. Bardot ⁠shot to international fame in her early 20s in the film "And God Created Woman", her tousled hair and fierce energy ‍radiating a sexual magnetism which captivated 1950s France.

