UPDATE 1-France to vote against Mercosur trade deal, Macron says

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 23:51 IST
French President ‌Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France would vote against the signing of the ⁠free trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc of South American nations on Friday.

Macron said on social media platform ​X that there had been a unanimous political rejection ‍of the agreement in France despite "significant concessions" for farmers in the European Union. "The signing of the agreement is not ⁠the end ‌of the story. ⁠I will continue to fight for the full implementation of the ‍commitments obtained from the European Commission and to protect our ​farmers."

Ireland will also vote against the agreement , its ⁠deputy prime minister Simon Harris said earlier.

But as the European ⁠Commission has secured the support of Italy

, the agreement is likely to be adopted during Friday's vote. During ⁠the day, French

farmers blockaded roads into Paris and landmarks like the ⁠Arc ‌de Triomphe with tractors in protest against the EU-Mercosur deal.

