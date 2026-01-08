UPDATE 1-France to vote against Mercosur trade deal, Macron says
"The signing of the agreement is not the end of the story. I will continue to fight for the full implementation of the commitments obtained from the European Commission and to protect our farmers." Ireland will also vote against the agreement , its deputy prime minister Simon Harris said earlier. But as the European Commission has secured the support of Italy , the agreement is likely to be adopted during Friday's vote.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France would vote against the signing of the free trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc of South American nations on Friday.
Macron said on social media platform X that there had been a unanimous political rejection of the agreement in France despite "significant concessions" for farmers in the European Union. "The signing of the agreement is not the end of the story. I will continue to fight for the full implementation of the commitments obtained from the European Commission and to protect our farmers."
Ireland will also vote against the agreement , its deputy prime minister Simon Harris said earlier.
But as the European Commission has secured the support of Italy
, the agreement is likely to be adopted during Friday's vote. During the day, French
farmers blockaded roads into Paris and landmarks like the Arc de Triomphe with tractors in protest against the EU-Mercosur deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Russia frees French researcher Vinatier in prisoner exchange
UPDATE 2-Russia frees French researcher Vinatier in prisoner exchange
EXPLAINER-Why are French farmers driving their tractors into Paris?
French researcher Vinatier is free and back in France, says Macron
UPDATE 1-Russia frees French researcher Vinatier in prisoner exchange, state media says