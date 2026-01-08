French researcher Vinatier is free and back in France, says Macron

Laurent Vinatier, ‌a French researcher serving a three-year ⁠prison sentence in Russia for violating Moscow's foreign ​agent laws, is free ‍and back in France, President Emmanuel Macron said on ⁠Thursday.

"Our ‌compatriot ⁠Laurent Vinatier is free ‍and back in France. I ​share the relief felt ⁠by his family ⁠and loved ones. My gratitude goes out ⁠to our diplomatic agents," ⁠Macron ‌wrote on X.

