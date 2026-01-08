French researcher Vinatier is free and back in France, says Macron
Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher serving a three-year prison sentence in Russia for violating Moscow's foreign agent laws, is free and back in France, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. "Our compatriot Laurent Vinatier is free and back in France. I share the relief felt by his family and loved ones.
Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher serving a three-year prison sentence in Russia for violating Moscow's foreign agent laws, is free and back in France, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
"Our compatriot Laurent Vinatier is free and back in France. I share the relief felt by his family and loved ones. My gratitude goes out to our diplomatic agents," Macron wrote on X.
