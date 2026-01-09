Left Menu

Taslima Nasrin Criticizes Bangladesh's Political Landscape

Bangladeshi-Swedish writer Taslima Nasrin criticized the Bangladesh government and its chief advisor, Muhammad Yunus, for aligning with religious extremists. At the Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival, she highlighted how Yunus's actions threaten secularism. She also blamed past and present governments for failing to protect secular values and citizens.

Taslima Nasrin Criticizes Bangladesh's Political Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Bangladeshi-Swedish author Taslima Nasrin condemned the Bangladesh government and its chief advisor, Muhammad Yunus, for their alleged allegiance with religious extremists. Speaking at the Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival, Nasrin claimed that Yunus's actions jeopardize secularism and the safety of ordinary citizens.

Reflecting on past threats to her life from religious fanatics, Nasrin accused former Bangladeshi authorities of failing to protect her, choosing instead to issue an arrest warrant against her. She argued that the government's alliance with extremist groups has only worsened the nation's situation.

She criticized the government's focus on building religious schools rather than secular institutions, accusing the interim government of propelling Bangladesh into a crisis. Her pointed remarks called for urgent actions to halt the persecution of religious minorities and restore Bangladesh's secular legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

