In a shocking turn of events, high-profile lawyer defending Nick Reiner, son of slain filmmaker Rob Reiner, withdrew from the case. With public defenders stepping in, the legal strategy in one of Los Angeles' most sensational homicide cases takes a new direction, as Nick Reiner's plea remains pending.

The entertainment industry sees significant moves as Paramount asserts its advantage over Netflix with a $108.4 billion bid for Warner Bros Discovery. This comes amid Disney's strategic negotiations in China, suggesting new possibilities for Hollywood's global reach under evolving geopolitical dynamics.

The film industry also paid homage to Brigitte Bardot, the iconic French actress, whose funeral procession in Saint-Tropez drew crowds of admirers celebrating her legacy that began with 'And God Created Woman'. Meanwhile, the Hollywood Actor Awards announced nominees, spotlighting promising contenders for upcoming Academy Awards.