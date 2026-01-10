Left Menu

Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Celebrating Heritage and Resilience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, celebrating the resilience and historical significance of the Somnath temple in Gujarat. The festivities commemorate the temple's endurance against invasions, its restoration post-independence, and the cultural consciousness it inspires.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to join the Somnath Swabhiman Parv in Gujarat, highlighting the resilience and historical significance of the Somnath temple. Officials stated that the celebrations will occur from January 7 to 11, with the temple town fully prepared for the festivities.

The Prime Minister expressed his anticipation to participate in the divine chanting of the Omkar Mantra and the Shaurya Yatra honoring valiant contributors to the temple's rich history. A public program and a mega drone show are also part of the planned events.

The Parv aims to honor the sacrifices made to protect the temple, which has withstood invasions over the centuries. Notably, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's post-independence restoration efforts mark a key milestone in its revival. The event will include a ceremonial horse procession and widespread participation from across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

