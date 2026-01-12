Timothee Chalamet Shines at the Golden Globes: Triumph in a Tough Category
Timothee Chalamet emerged victorious in one of the toughest categories at the Golden Globes on Sunday. He took home the trophy for best male actor in a musical or comedy for his portrayal of a professional table tennis player in 'Marty Supreme.' The actor edged out respected names such as Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney during the star-studded event in Beverly Hills, California. Chalamet expressed deep admiration for his fellow nominees and acknowledged the sweetness of this victory after previous attempts left him empty-handed.
Among expected contenders, DiCaprio, noted for his role in 'One Battle After Another,' failed to secure a win, despite his film being the most nominated of the night. His co-star, Teyana Taylor, however, won the award for best female supporting actor in a motion picture. The ceremony introduced a new award for podcasts, won by 'Good Hang with Amy Poehler.' Poehler emphasized the importance of spreading love and laughter through her work.
In the music category, 'Golden' from 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' was named best original song. Korean-American singer Ejae, who accepted the award, commented on the importance of shining true to oneself. The event, branded with humor by host Nikki Glaser, featured jokes targeting high-profile attendees, including Leonardo DiCaprio.
