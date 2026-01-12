Left Menu

Timothee Chalamet Shines at the Golden Globes: Triumph in a Tough Category

Timothee Chalamet won the best male actor award in a musical or comedy at the Golden Globes for his role in 'Marty Supreme,' surpassing stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney. The ceremony highlighted several winners, including awards for podcasts and original songs, amidst humor and light-hearted jabs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 08:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 08:25 IST
Timothee Chalamet Shines at the Golden Globes: Triumph in a Tough Category
Golden Globes

Timothee Chalamet emerged victorious in one of the toughest categories at the Golden Globes on Sunday. He took home the trophy for best male actor in a musical or comedy for his portrayal of a professional table tennis player in 'Marty Supreme.' The actor edged out respected names such as Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney during the star-studded event in Beverly Hills, California. Chalamet expressed deep admiration for his fellow nominees and acknowledged the sweetness of this victory after previous attempts left him empty-handed.

Among expected contenders, DiCaprio, noted for his role in 'One Battle After Another,' failed to secure a win, despite his film being the most nominated of the night. His co-star, Teyana Taylor, however, won the award for best female supporting actor in a motion picture. The ceremony introduced a new award for podcasts, won by 'Good Hang with Amy Poehler.' Poehler emphasized the importance of spreading love and laughter through her work.

In the music category, 'Golden' from 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' was named best original song. Korean-American singer Ejae, who accepted the award, commented on the importance of shining true to oneself. The event, branded with humor by host Nikki Glaser, featured jokes targeting high-profile attendees, including Leonardo DiCaprio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

