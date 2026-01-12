Dazzling Duo: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Shine at Golden Globes 2026

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, made a striking arrival at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, capturing attention on the red carpet. The duo exchanged smiles and greetings with fans and photographers as they posed for the cameras.

Chopra Jonas commanded the spotlight in a bespoke Dior haute couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson. The strapless navy-blue dress, accented with diamond-studded Bvlgari jewelry, featured a fitted bodice and dramatic skirt layers, while Nick opted for a classic yet chic double-breasted tuxedo with pinstripes.

During the ceremony, Chopra Jonas joined global pop icon Lisa from BLACKPINK to present the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama award to Noah Wyle. On the horizon, Chopra Jonas is set to appear in multiple cinematic projects spanning Hollywood and Indian cinema, reaffirming her global acting credentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)