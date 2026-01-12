Left Menu

Swami Vivekananda's Legacy: Inspiring Arunachal's Youth Towards Self-Reliance

Arunachal Pradesh minister Nyato Dukam highlights the enduring teachings of Swami Vivekananda, urging youth to embrace entrepreneurship and self-reliance. Commemorating Vivekananda's 164th birth anniversary on National Youth Day, he emphasizes the saint's role in inspiring young minds towards nation-building, innovation, and the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:57 IST
Arunachal Pradesh minister Nyato Dukam underscored the enduring relevance of Swami Vivekananda's teachings in fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance among youth. Speaking during the 164th birth anniversary celebration of Vivekananda, observed as National Youth Day, Dukam emphasized the saint's lasting influence on young minds amid rapid societal and economic transformations.

Dukam highlighted Vivekananda's focus on character, discipline, and self-confidence, stressing its importance for youth tasked with shaping India's future. He encouraged embracing Vivekananda's vision of a strong, awakened youth as the foundation for a robust nation.

Aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat's goals, Dukam urged youth to innovate and become job creators. The event, organized by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, featured a 'Swadeshi pledge' and a marathon to promote patriotism and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

