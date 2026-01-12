Raasra OTT: Bridging Regional Talent and National Audiences

In a bold move to democratize Indian cinema, Raasra Entertainment announces the launch of Raasra OTT, a platform for emerging filmmakers and artists. Scheduled for June 2026, this platform aims to strengthen regional cinema by offering content in various Indian languages.

With a mission to break language barriers and provide visibility beyond metropolitan audiences, Raasra OTT will initially focus on Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and other regional languages. The move could redefine how stories travel across the nation and give a national stage to regional creators.

Raasra Entertainment, known for its collaborations with prominent actors and contributions to Bollywood and South Indian cinema, is well-positioned to seize this opportunity. As the crowded Indian OTT market often overlooks fresh talent in favor of big-budget productions, Raasra OTT promises to inject new life into digital entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)