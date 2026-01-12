Strengthening Ties: Governor Parnaik's Vision for Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh

In a gesture of cross-state collaboration, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) K T Parnaik lauded Sikkim for its efforts in maintaining cleanliness, during his visit to the Himalayan state.

The commendation came as Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang hosted him at Lok Bhavan, Gangtok, where discussions focused on strengthening ties in tourism, environmental conservation, and public initiatives.

Governor Parnaik emphasized that the cooperation between Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, especially in eco-tourism and cultural preservation, holds significant promise for regional development.

