Strengthening Ties: Governor Parnaik's Vision for Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik praised Sikkim's cleanliness and called for cooperation in tourism and environmental conservation. During a meeting with Sikkim's Chief Minister, Parnaik emphasized public discipline and highlighted shared strengths in eco-tourism. He urged enhanced collaboration in security and cultural exchanges for mutual benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:30 IST
In a gesture of cross-state collaboration, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) K T Parnaik lauded Sikkim for its efforts in maintaining cleanliness, during his visit to the Himalayan state.

The commendation came as Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang hosted him at Lok Bhavan, Gangtok, where discussions focused on strengthening ties in tourism, environmental conservation, and public initiatives.

Governor Parnaik emphasized that the cooperation between Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, especially in eco-tourism and cultural preservation, holds significant promise for regional development.

