Art as a Catalyst for Jammu & Kashmir's Cultural Revival

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha aims to turn Jammu and Kashmir into a global art hub. He emphasized art's role in connecting diverse cultures and urged artists to inspire society and preserve cultural heritage. A painting exhibition was inaugurated during Kesar Art Circle's golden jubilee celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stressed the importance of cultural heritage preservation as key to the region's future, and highlighted the shared goal of transforming the area into a global art hub, during the Kesar Art Circle's golden jubilee celebrations.

Sinha described art as a crucial bridge between diverse cultures, capable of reviving the ancient spiritual and cultural roots of the region. He called upon authors and artists to enhance their cultural expression and re-envision Jammu and Kashmir as an international center for art.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that art impacts societal progression and advocated for youth engagement with art to preserve cultural identity and contribute to the vision of a developed India. The event also saw the inauguration of a painting exhibition and recognition of various artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

