Celebrating Valor and Dedication: Goa Assembly Honors Defense Heroes and Educate Girls NGO

The Goa assembly on Tuesday celebrated the courage and service of two defense personnel by passing resolutions acknowledging their contributions to Operation Sindoor, India's strategic military action against terrorist forces in Pakistan.

Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar led the commendations for Wing Commander Maria Ismenia Sancha Perreira and Captain Jijo Jose Ovelil, praising their crucial roles in the operation, which was initiated in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region in May 2025.

In addition to the defense personnel, the assembly extended its congratulations to 'Educate Girls', a non-profit organization that became the first Indian entity to receive the prestigious 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Award, often regarded as Asia's Nobel Prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)