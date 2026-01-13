Left Menu

Global Rhythms Unite at India International Dance & Music Festival

The 11th India International Dance & Music Festival hosts over 148 artistes from eight countries, showcasing diverse cultural traditions. The festival, organized by ICCR, aims to enhance global cultural diplomacy and features prominent performers like violinist L. Subramaniam. The event will span three days, concluding with international and fusion performances.

The 11th India International Dance & Music Festival is set to captivate audiences with the talents of over 148 artistes from Asia, Africa, and Europe. Hosted at Baansera Park from January 16, the event highlights the cultural diversity and artistic richness of the participating nations.

Organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), this three-day festival not only serves as a platform for cultural exchange but also reinforces cultural diplomacy. The festival will commence with an inaugural ceremony led by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, Vinay Kumar Saxena, emphasizing the global dialogue and understanding that cultural arts foster.

Notable performances include the 'Laxminarayan Global Music Festival' by acclaimed violinist L. Subramaniam and vocalist Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam. The festival will conclude on January 18, featuring multinational acts such as the fusion band '2Ofus' from the Maldives and Uzbekistan's 'Tarona' dance ensemble.

