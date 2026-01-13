Empowering Through Motion: The Powai Run 2026

Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers hosted a memorable Powai Run on January 11, 2026, drawing a crowd of over 11,000 enthusiastic runners.

A notable highlight was the presence of 20 pink auto-rickshaws sponsored by the organizations to support women's empowerment through skill-based training and driving, ensuring financial independence and heightened safety for passengers.

Key moments included Amarjeet Singh Chawla marking his 100th 10KM run and the participation of Geeta Chauhan, captain of the Indian Women's Wheelchair Basketball Team, at the post-run carnival.

