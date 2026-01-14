Odisha Celebrates Makar Sankranti with Festive Fervor

Odisha came alive with the celebration of Makar Sankranti, as people across the state took holy dips in rivers, offered prayers, and participated in community gatherings on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maji observed the festival by taking a holy dip in the Baitarani River in his home district, Keonjhar, and offering prayers at a Shiva temple. He expressed hope for the festival to further unify the state.

Thousands gathered at Puri's Jagannath Temple, where the deities were adorned with festive attire, while disruptions occurred at Bhubaneswar's Lingaraj Temple. The festival also saw colorful kite flying and grand celebrations across south Odisha's Telugu communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)