Left Menu

Odisha Celebrates Makar Sankranti with Festive Fervor

In Odisha, Makar Sankranti was marked by holy dips, prayers, and community celebrations. Thousands attended temple rituals, while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maji participated in the festival spirit. The occasion was celebrated with special dishes, colorful decorations, and greetings extended by state leaders, emphasizing unity and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:51 IST
Odisha Celebrates Makar Sankranti with Festive Fervor
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha came alive with the celebration of Makar Sankranti, as people across the state took holy dips in rivers, offered prayers, and participated in community gatherings on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maji observed the festival by taking a holy dip in the Baitarani River in his home district, Keonjhar, and offering prayers at a Shiva temple. He expressed hope for the festival to further unify the state.

Thousands gathered at Puri's Jagannath Temple, where the deities were adorned with festive attire, while disruptions occurred at Bhubaneswar's Lingaraj Temple. The festival also saw colorful kite flying and grand celebrations across south Odisha's Telugu communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suvendu Adhikari Warns Mamata Banerjee of Legal Showdown Over Coal Scam Allegations

Suvendu Adhikari Warns Mamata Banerjee of Legal Showdown Over Coal Scam Alle...

 India
2
Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

 India
3
Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

 India
4
Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026