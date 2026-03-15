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Servitor Suspended Over Ritual Delay at Iconic Jagannath Temple

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in Puri has suspended a servitor for three months due to alleged negligence, causing ritual delays at the historic shrine. Two additional servitors have been cautioned for future misconduct. The administration emphasizes adherence to protocol and consequences for any further violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:23 IST
Servitor Suspended Over Ritual Delay at Iconic Jagannath Temple
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to maintain protocol at the revered Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, authorities have suspended a servitor for three months. The decision follows allegations of dereliction of duty, which reportedly caused delays in ritual performances at the centuries-old shrine.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Arabinda Padhee also issued warnings to two other servitors. He emphasized that future misconduct will lead to disciplinary actions. These actions arise from a notable incident on February 28, when rituals and the distribution of Mahaprasad were delayed by hours.

The implicated servitors have been accused of misbehavior with temple officials. The temple administration reviewed their responses before proceeding with the suspension. Traditionally, these servitors aid in adorning deities inside the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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