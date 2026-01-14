Left Menu

Minister Celebrates Diversity During Pongal at IIT Madras

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan celebrated the Pongal festival at IIT Madras, emphasizing the cultural diversity and rich heritage of Tamil Nadu. Pradhan highlighted how similar harvest festivals are celebrated under different names across India, expressing joy in participating and extending his warm wishes for prosperity and harmony.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the cultural richness of Tamil Nadu during the Pongal festival celebrations at IIT Madras. He praised the Tamil civilisation and its contributions to India's diverse cultural heritage.

Addressing the audience in Tamil, Pradhan emphasized that the harvest festival is celebrated across India under various names, such as Bihu in Assam, Lohri in Punjab, Uttarayan in Gujarat, and Makar Sankranti in Eastern India. His participation in the festival underscored the unity in diversity that is emblematic of India's cultural traditions.

Pradhan expressed gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate Pongal, wishing prosperity and happiness to the Tamil-speaking people worldwide. Through social media, the minister shared his joy in participating in the festival, praising the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu and wishing for peace and prosperity.

