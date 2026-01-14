Left Menu

Khichdi Mela: A Feast of Faith and Tradition at Gorakhnath Temple

The Khichdi Mela will commence at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur during Makar Sankranti, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leading the ritual offering to Guru Gorakhnath. The event has brought many devotees, prompting significant security and administrative measures for a safe and festive experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:47 IST
Khichdi Mela: A Feast of Faith and Tradition at Gorakhnath Temple
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Khichdi Mela starts at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the traditional khichdi offering to Guru Gorakhnath during the 'brahma muhurat' on Thursday morning.

The mela has already attracted a large number of devotees. Extensive arrangements for safety and security are in place, including additional police staffing. Authorities also established health camps and improved facilities to ensure the well-being of attendees.

District officials have enhanced traffic management and security measures, deploying over 2,500 police personnel. The festive atmosphere at the temple is complemented by colorful lights and decorations while ensuring all logistical needs are met for the numerous visitors.

TRENDING

1
Banking Boom: U.S. Giants See Profits Surge Amid Loan Growth

Banking Boom: U.S. Giants See Profits Surge Amid Loan Growth

 Global
2
Gujarat Police Launches Helpline to Combat Drug Trafficking

Gujarat Police Launches Helpline to Combat Drug Trafficking

 India
3
Kerala Government Stands With Nun in Legal Battle Against Ex-Bishop

Kerala Government Stands With Nun in Legal Battle Against Ex-Bishop

 India
4
Diplomatic Showdown: U.S. Eyes Greenland, EU Backs Denmark

Diplomatic Showdown: U.S. Eyes Greenland, EU Backs Denmark

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026