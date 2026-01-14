Khichdi Mela: A Feast of Faith and Tradition at Gorakhnath Temple

The annual Khichdi Mela starts at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the traditional khichdi offering to Guru Gorakhnath during the 'brahma muhurat' on Thursday morning.

The mela has already attracted a large number of devotees. Extensive arrangements for safety and security are in place, including additional police staffing. Authorities also established health camps and improved facilities to ensure the well-being of attendees.

District officials have enhanced traffic management and security measures, deploying over 2,500 police personnel. The festive atmosphere at the temple is complemented by colorful lights and decorations while ensuring all logistical needs are met for the numerous visitors.