Odisha's Renaissance: Reawakening the Buddhist Trail

The Odisha government announced its commitment to reinvigorating its rich Buddhist heritage with a comprehensive development plan. The initiative focuses on the integrated growth, heritage conservation, and research of prominent Buddhist sites like Ratnagiri, Lalitgiri, Udayagiri, Jirang, and Dhauli.

Addressing the International Buddhist Conference, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida revealed a new memorandum of understanding with the Light of Buddha Foundation. This agreement aims to rejuvenate the state's Buddhist heritage and integrate it into India's Buddhist Tourism Circuit.

Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj underscored the historical significance of the Guru Padmasambhava Ceremony in promoting Odisha's Buddhist legacy. The ongoing International Buddhist Conference, attended by over 1,700 participants, features discussions on Odisha's historical links and emphasizes the state's ongoing efforts towards spiritual tourism.