Left Menu

Rising Stars Shine: BAFTA's EE Award Nominees Revealed

The EE Rising Star Award at next month's British Academy of Film and Television Arts Film Awards features nominees Robert Aramayo, Miles Caton, Chase Infiniti, Archie Madekwe, and Posy Sterling. The prize, the only one voted for by the public, will be announced on February 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:33 IST
Rising Stars Shine: BAFTA's EE Award Nominees Revealed
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the nominees for the prestigious EE Rising Star Award, which will be presented at next month's annual awards ceremony.

The nominees include Robert Aramayo, for his role as Scottish activist John Davidson in 'I Swear', and Miles Caton, recognized for his debut performance as blues musician Sammie in 'Sinners'.

Other contenders are Chase Infiniti, lauded for her portrayal in 'One Battle After Another', Archie Madekwe for his role as pop star Oliver in 'Lurker', and Posy Sterling as Molly in 'Lollipop'. The winner, chosen by public vote, will be revealed on February 22, joining the ranks of past winners like Tom Holland and Daniel Kaluuya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General

Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General

 India
2
End of an Era: Shaun Wane Steps Down as England Rugby League Coach

End of an Era: Shaun Wane Steps Down as England Rugby League Coach

 Global
3
U.S. Faces Historic Shift with Negative Net Migration

U.S. Faces Historic Shift with Negative Net Migration

 United States
4
US Envoy Announces Technocratic Plan for Gaza

US Envoy Announces Technocratic Plan for Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026