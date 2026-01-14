Rising Stars Shine: BAFTA's EE Award Nominees Revealed

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the nominees for the prestigious EE Rising Star Award, which will be presented at next month's annual awards ceremony.

The nominees include Robert Aramayo, for his role as Scottish activist John Davidson in 'I Swear', and Miles Caton, recognized for his debut performance as blues musician Sammie in 'Sinners'.

Other contenders are Chase Infiniti, lauded for her portrayal in 'One Battle After Another', Archie Madekwe for his role as pop star Oliver in 'Lurker', and Posy Sterling as Molly in 'Lollipop'. The winner, chosen by public vote, will be revealed on February 22, joining the ranks of past winners like Tom Holland and Daniel Kaluuya.

