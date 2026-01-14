Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives En Route to Cultural Festival

In a tragic incident during the early hours of Wednesday, two men lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Korba district when their car plunged off a bridge and burst into flames, police reported.

The victims, identified as Gopal Chandra Dey, 42, and Arun Sen, 36, hailed from Bilaspur district and were en route to the 'Tatapani Mahotsav' in Vishrampur, Balrampur district, according to an official statement.

The fatal accident occurred near Madanpur village under the jurisdiction of Bango police station. It was reported that the driver lost control as they were crossing a bridge, leading to the catastrophe. Authorities have commenced an investigation following the dispatch of the bodies for post-mortem examination.