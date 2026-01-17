Carnatic Virtuoso Meena Subramanian Honored at Pongal Music Festival

Eminent Carnatic musician Meena Subramanian has been honored with the 'Kovai Subri Muruga Gana Award' by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore Kendra. The award, presented at the '29th Pongal Music Festival,' recognizes her notable contributions to the world of Carnatic music.

Meena Subramanian, a senior disciple of the legendary Sangeetha Kalanidhi M.L.V. Vasanthakumari, is celebrated for her melodious renditions and efforts in keeping Carnatic music alive through teaching and collaborations. Her work spans several decades and includes global performances.

Her accolades include the Music Academy's 'Most Promising Artist' award (1989) and several others from prestigious institutions. An A-grade All India Radio artiste, Meena has carved a niche in the Carnatic music scene, with a significant influence in Coimbatore and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)