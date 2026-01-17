Left Menu

Carnatic Virtuoso Meena Subramanian Honored at Pongal Music Festival

Eminent Carnatic musician Meena Subramanian received the 'Kovai Subri Muruga Gana Award' from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan for her significant contribution to Carnatic music. A senior disciple of M.L.V. Vasanthakumari, Meena is renowned for her performances and dedication to preserving and teaching Carnatic music worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:06 IST
Carnatic Virtuoso Meena Subramanian Honored at Pongal Music Festival
  • Country:
  • India

Eminent Carnatic musician Meena Subramanian has been honored with the 'Kovai Subri Muruga Gana Award' by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore Kendra. The award, presented at the '29th Pongal Music Festival,' recognizes her notable contributions to the world of Carnatic music.

Meena Subramanian, a senior disciple of the legendary Sangeetha Kalanidhi M.L.V. Vasanthakumari, is celebrated for her melodious renditions and efforts in keeping Carnatic music alive through teaching and collaborations. Her work spans several decades and includes global performances.

Her accolades include the Music Academy's 'Most Promising Artist' award (1989) and several others from prestigious institutions. An A-grade All India Radio artiste, Meena has carved a niche in the Carnatic music scene, with a significant influence in Coimbatore and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026