Left Menu

Vir Das Shines in 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' Debut

Comedian Vir Das makes his directorial debut with 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos', grossing Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day. Featuring Mona Singh and Mithila Palkar, the film blends comedy with espionage as Das portrays a clumsy spy. Aamir Khan Productions backs this unique cinematic venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:12 IST
Vir Das Shines in 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' Debut
  • Country:
  • India

Comedian and actor Vir Das has made a significant leap into direction with his debut film, 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos'. The movie opened with an impressive collection of Rs 1.25 crore at the domestic box office on its first day, as confirmed by a statement from the film's producers on Saturday.

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the movie features prominent actors Mona Singh and Mithila Palkar. Released in theaters on Friday, Das's film portrays a clumsy but enthusiastic espionage agent whose actions result in unexpected consequences, maintaining his signature humor throughout.

Das, known for his roles in 'Go Goa Gone', 'Badmaash Company', and 'Delhi Belly', not only acted in but also co-wrote and produced this project along with Amogh Randive. Kavi Shastri joins as a co-director, adding an extra layer of expertise and creativity to the production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026