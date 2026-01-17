Vir Das Shines in 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' Debut

Comedian and actor Vir Das has made a significant leap into direction with his debut film, 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos'. The movie opened with an impressive collection of Rs 1.25 crore at the domestic box office on its first day, as confirmed by a statement from the film's producers on Saturday.

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the movie features prominent actors Mona Singh and Mithila Palkar. Released in theaters on Friday, Das's film portrays a clumsy but enthusiastic espionage agent whose actions result in unexpected consequences, maintaining his signature humor throughout.

Das, known for his roles in 'Go Goa Gone', 'Badmaash Company', and 'Delhi Belly', not only acted in but also co-wrote and produced this project along with Amogh Randive. Kavi Shastri joins as a co-director, adding an extra layer of expertise and creativity to the production.

