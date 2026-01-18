Fadnavis Champions Maharashtrian Culture at Global Stage in Davos

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a strong cultural and economic push during his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos. Upon arrival in Zurich, Fadnavis was greeted with a traditional Marathi reception, underscoring the cultural pride shared by the diaspora.

Fadnavis's visit coincides with significant political developments back home, as Union ministers and members of the Indian diaspora praised Maharashtra's recent municipal election results. At an event organized by the Brihan Maharashtra Mandal, Fadnavis outlined plans for the Maha-NRI Forum and announced a roadmap to elevate Mumbai's global standing.

Highlighting investments, Fadnavis announced commitments totaling Rs 15.7 lakh crore from domestic and international investors. His emphasis on trust-based engagement at the WEF aims to foster economic cooperation and project Maharashtra as a hub of cultural and economic progress.

