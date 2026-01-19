UPDATE 1-Italian fashion designer Valentino dead at 93

Italian fashion ⁠designer Valentino Garavani has died, his foundation said on ​Monday.

He was 93. "Valentino ‍Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded ⁠by ‌his ⁠loved ones," the foundation ‍said on Instagram.

The lying in ​state will be on ⁠Wednesday and Thursday, while the ⁠funeral will take place in Rome ⁠on Friday at 11 ⁠am (1000 ‌GMT), it added. (Writing by Alvise Armellini, ⁠editing by Gavin ‍Jones)

