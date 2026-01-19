UPDATE 1-Italian fashion designer Valentino dead at 93
Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died, his foundation said on Monday.
He was 93. "Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones," the foundation said on Instagram.
The lying in state will be on Wednesday and Thursday, while the funeral will take place in Rome on Friday at 11 am (1000 GMT), it added. (Writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)
