Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Italian fashion designer Valentino dead at 93

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:31 IST
UPDATE 1-Italian fashion designer Valentino dead at 93

Italian fashion ⁠designer Valentino Garavani has died, his foundation said on ​Monday.

He was 93. "Valentino ‍Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded ⁠by ‌his ⁠loved ones," the foundation ‍said on Instagram.

The lying in ​state will be on ⁠Wednesday and Thursday, while the ⁠funeral will take place in Rome ⁠on Friday at 11 ⁠am (1000 ‌GMT), it added. (Writing by Alvise Armellini, ⁠editing by Gavin ‍Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after US military movements spark concern

Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after US military movements spark concern

 Global
2
UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his own party

UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his...

 Global
3
Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

 Egypt
4
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026