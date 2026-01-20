Unveiling the Canvas: Seema Kohli's Artistic Odyssey

The artistic journey of contemporary artist Seema Kohli is spotlighted in two exhibitions at Gallery Nvya. Her work, celebrated at Triveni Kala Sangam, explores the body as an archive of stories, embracing material histories and mythic imagination.

''Bodies of Sky, Bodies of Earth,'' curated by Satyajit Dave, features Kohli's exploration across terracotta, woodcut, embroidery, sculpture, and painting. The exhibition reflects on the body as a conceptual passage, framing the body within the philosophical and material realms.

The second exhibition, ''With Her Hair Running Wild,'' curated by Adwait, delves into Kohli's artistic evolution, from early sketches to vibrant, bold palettes. Drawing from mythological and folklore narratives, the works highlight feminine resilience and liberation from societal conventions.

