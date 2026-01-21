Left Menu

Judge Frees Actor Timothy Busfield Amidst Child Sex Abuse Allegations

Actor Timothy Busfield has been released from jail pending trial on child sex abuse charges. The accusations stem from his time directing 'The Cleaning Lady'. While serious allegations and evidence loom, Busfield and his legal team refute the claims, citing character references and an independent polygraph test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Albuquerque | Updated: 21-01-2026 05:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 05:29 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Timothy Busfield, renowned for his roles in "The West Wing" and "Field of Dreams," has been freed from jail until his trial on charges of child sex abuse. This decision came after a New Mexico state district court judge issued orders for his release on his own recognizance.

Busfield stands accused of inappropriately touching a minor on the set of "The Cleaning Lady." Judge David Murphy presided over the hearing, during which Busfield, dressed in an orange jail uniform, stood alongside his tearful wife, Melissa Gilbert. Despite the serious charges, Busfield denies the allegations, labeling them as false.

The accusations, tied to testimonies from the boys and medical findings, are fiercely contested by Busfield's legal team. They claim a financial motive behind the allegations, as the boys reportedly lost their roles on the show. Warner Bros.' investigation categorized the allegations as unfounded, and letters attest to Busfield's character alongside an independent polygraph passed by him, though its use in court remains at the judge's discretion in New Mexico.

