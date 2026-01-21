Titan Unveils 'Chambers of Time': A New Era in Indian Watchmaking

In Mumbai on January 21, 2026, Titan Watches unveiled the 'Chambers of Time' during the India Watch Weekend (IWW). The two-day event highlighted Titan's rich horological heritage, blending philosophy, artistry, and engineering to showcase its evolution in watchmaking.

The exhibition opened at the Titan Wall, illustrating the remarkable journey of craft and shared mastery by generations of Titan's watchmakers, engineers, and designers. It not only retraced the brand's historical milestones but also emphasized the patience, precision, and pride that define its lineage.

Highlights included India's First Wandering Hours timepiece and the Titan Edge feature, reflecting Titan's commitment to innovation. As Titan positions itself globally, it aims to redefine fine watchmaking through distinct Indian perspectives, craftsmanship, and technical innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)