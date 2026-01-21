Left Menu

Celebrating Statehood: A Tribute to Meghalaya, Manipur, and Tripura

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extends heartfelt statehood day wishes to the people of Meghalaya, Manipur, and Tripura, praising their rich cultural heritage, resilience, and developmental progress. He emphasizes their unique contributions to India's cultural and social landscape, wishing them continued growth and prosperity.

In a heartfelt gesture of unity and celebration, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended his greetings to Meghalaya, Manipur, and Tripura on their statehood days. Acknowledging their distinct heritage and progress, he praised their role in the Indian narrative.

Khandu lauded Meghalaya's harmonious balance between nature and human life, noting its rich cultural traditions and advocating for its ongoing progress with ecological wisdom and inclusivity.

He described Manipur as the 'Jewel of India,' highlighting its sporting excellence and cultural significance, and wished for peace and prosperity. Tripura was celebrated for its cultural diversity and progress in education and connectivity. Khandu expressed hope that these states would continue their developmental journeys while preserving their distinct identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

