Left Menu

Nana Patekar: The Enigma Behind 'O Romeo' Trailer Drama

Nana Patekar, famed for his intense acting, caused a stir by leaving the 'O Romeo' trailer launch due to its delay. Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj likens him to an entertaining yet bullying classmate. Set in Mumbai's underworld, the film features Shahid Kapoor and marks Patekar's first collaboration with Bhardwaj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:20 IST
Nana Patekar: The Enigma Behind 'O Romeo' Trailer Drama
Nana Patekar
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, known for his impactful performances, recently made headlines by walking out of the 'O Romeo' trailer launch event due to its delay, likened by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj to a playful class bully.

Patekar, who was seen outside the venue, did not join the event attended by co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Bhardwaj explained Patekar's absence, citing their long-standing friendship and mutual admiration.

'O Romeo', an action-thriller based on true events, is set in Mumbai's underworld and also stars Kapoor. This film, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, marks the first collaboration between Patekar and Bhardwaj, and is set for a theatrical release on February 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Legal Battle Over Mercosur Trade Deal

EU's Legal Battle Over Mercosur Trade Deal

 Global
2
Heightened Security Measures Sweep Jammu Ahead of Republic Day

Heightened Security Measures Sweep Jammu Ahead of Republic Day

 India
3
SWELECT Energy Systems Revamps Brand Identity with New Logo and NUMERGY Launch

SWELECT Energy Systems Revamps Brand Identity with New Logo and NUMERGY Laun...

 India
4
Davos Drama: Markets React to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Davos Drama: Markets React to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026