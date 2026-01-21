Nana Patekar: The Enigma Behind 'O Romeo' Trailer Drama

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, known for his impactful performances, recently made headlines by walking out of the 'O Romeo' trailer launch event due to its delay, likened by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj to a playful class bully.

Patekar, who was seen outside the venue, did not join the event attended by co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Bhardwaj explained Patekar's absence, citing their long-standing friendship and mutual admiration.

'O Romeo', an action-thriller based on true events, is set in Mumbai's underworld and also stars Kapoor. This film, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, marks the first collaboration between Patekar and Bhardwaj, and is set for a theatrical release on February 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)