Recent research challenges the widely held belief that glaciers transported Stonehenge's massive stones to their final resting place on Salisbury Plain.

By employing cutting-edge mineral fingerprinting techniques, scientists found no indication that glacial erratics played a role in the prehistoric monument's construction.

The revelations suggest a deliberate human effort in selecting and transporting Stonehenge's exotic stones, further enriching the monument's mysterious history.

