Debunking the Glacial Transport Theory: Stonehenge's Stones Unveiled
New research debunks the longstanding glacial transport theory of Stonehenge's construction. Using modern geological techniques, scientists found no evidence that glaciers moved the iconic stones. The study reveals that the stones were likely intentionally selected and transported by humans, adding a new dimension to the ancient site's history.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:16 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Recent research challenges the widely held belief that glaciers transported Stonehenge's massive stones to their final resting place on Salisbury Plain.
By employing cutting-edge mineral fingerprinting techniques, scientists found no indication that glacial erratics played a role in the prehistoric monument's construction.
The revelations suggest a deliberate human effort in selecting and transporting Stonehenge's exotic stones, further enriching the monument's mysterious history.
(With inputs from agencies.)