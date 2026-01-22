Left Menu

India Multi-Day Travel Index 2025: Deliberate Journeys Redefine Tourism

The India Multi-Day Travel Index 2025 by Thrillophilia highlights a shift in Indian leisure travel trends towards slower, more personalized itineraries. The report documents changes in traveler behavior, with an emphasis on comfort, predictability, and in-depth experiences. Domestic and international travel sees fewer destinations but longer, immersive visits.

The recently released India Multi-Day Travel Index 2025 by Thrillophilia unveils a significant transformation in the way Indian leisure travelers plan and execute their journeys. Unlike the traditional frequently used checklist itineraries, there's now a prominent shift towards more thoughtful and comprehensive multi-day tours.

The data suggests that custom itineraries are overtaking fixed group tours, driven by preferences for personalized routing and adaptable pacing. Families have emerged as a notable segment, seeking longer stays and fewer transitions. Internationally, Indian travelers are now focusing on fewer countries with longer, immersive visits.

Domestically, regions beyond the typical hotspots such as the Northeast, Ladakh, and Goa have seen increased demand. This transformation indicates a mature phase in Indian travel, marked by a focus on comfort, time efficiency, and deeper experiences, supported by data from actual executed itineraries rather than mere search or booking intentions.

