CPI(M) Leader M A Baby Sparks Debate with a Humble Act: Washing a Plate

M A Baby, CPI(M)'s general secretary, washes his plate after a meal during a household visit, sparking a wide-ranging debate in Kerala. The video went viral, spurring discussions on social media about culture, dignity of labor, and entrenched societal norms, drawing both praise and criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:20 IST
M A Baby, the general secretary of CPI(M), has unexpectedly become a focal point in Kerala for washing his plate during a household visit. This simple act was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, engendering both applause and ridicule.

The incident, shared widely by CPI(M) social media handles, became a battleground for discussions on societal norms, labor dignity, and gender roles. Kerala Minister V Sivankutty defended Baby, stating that mocking this act reveals a 'cultural emptiness' in critics and highlighting that self-reliance is a form of respect.

Despite facing trolling, the act underscored deep-rooted cultural biases, with supporters like senior CPI(M) leader R Bindu and social media influencer Dr Soumya Sarin labeling Baby's actions as exemplary and promoting equality, urging society to embrace such values.

