Delhi Embraces Equality: Free Bus Travel Extended to Transgender Community

The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards social equality by extending its free bus travel scheme to transgender passengers. This decision, endorsed during a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, showcases a drive for inclusivity in public services.

The initiative seeks to ensure transgender individuals can commute across the city without facing financial hurdles. It mirrors the existing scheme for women passengers, underscoring a commitment to equitable and dignified access for all citizens.

This move coincides with recent transportation development efforts, such as the launch of the Pink National Common Mobility card by President Droupadi Murmu, emphasizing Delhi's ongoing pursuit of a compassionate and inclusive city environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)