Enchanting Release of 'Ram Rasayan': A Spiritual Journey in Artistic Form

'Ram Rasayan', an extraordinary coffee table book encapsulating the Ram Katha's essence, was unveiled by renowned Ram Katha exponent Morari Babu in Delhi.

Organized by Dr Vijay Darda, the event highlighted the spiritual and cultural significance of the Ram Katha, enhancing human values and religious harmony.

The book depicts the Ramcharitmanas uniquely, intertwining profound philosophies with modern creativity, aiming to bring contemporary relevance to Lord Ram's teachings.