Left Menu

Enchanting Release of 'Ram Rasayan': A Spiritual Journey in Artistic Form

'Ram Rasayan', a unique coffee table book capturing the essence of Ram Katha, was launched by Morari Babu in Delhi. The book offers a modern interpretation of the Ramcharitmanas, featuring visuals and insights into Lord Ram's philosophies. The event was significant for both its cultural and spiritual impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:39 IST
Enchanting Release of 'Ram Rasayan': A Spiritual Journey in Artistic Form
  • Country:
  • India

'Ram Rasayan', an extraordinary coffee table book encapsulating the Ram Katha's essence, was unveiled by renowned Ram Katha exponent Morari Babu in Delhi.

Organized by Dr Vijay Darda, the event highlighted the spiritual and cultural significance of the Ram Katha, enhancing human values and religious harmony.

The book depicts the Ramcharitmanas uniquely, intertwining profound philosophies with modern creativity, aiming to bring contemporary relevance to Lord Ram's teachings.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

 Global
2
Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

 Russia
3
Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

 Global
4
Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026