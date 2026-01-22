Enchanting Release of 'Ram Rasayan': A Spiritual Journey in Artistic Form
'Ram Rasayan', a unique coffee table book capturing the essence of Ram Katha, was launched by Morari Babu in Delhi. The book offers a modern interpretation of the Ramcharitmanas, featuring visuals and insights into Lord Ram's philosophies. The event was significant for both its cultural and spiritual impact.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:39 IST
'Ram Rasayan', an extraordinary coffee table book encapsulating the Ram Katha's essence, was unveiled by renowned Ram Katha exponent Morari Babu in Delhi.
Organized by Dr Vijay Darda, the event highlighted the spiritual and cultural significance of the Ram Katha, enhancing human values and religious harmony.
The book depicts the Ramcharitmanas uniquely, intertwining profound philosophies with modern creativity, aiming to bring contemporary relevance to Lord Ram's teachings.