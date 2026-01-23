Celebrating the Legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose: A Grand Cultural Tribute

An elaborate cultural event celebrating the life and contributions of Subhas Chandra Bose will be held in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, marking the revolutionary leader's 129th birth anniversary. The three-day event, known as Parakram Diwas, is organized by the Ministry of Culture to honor Bose's pivotal role in India's struggle for independence.

Festivities will kick off with a range of activities including a drone show and cultural performances at Sri Vijaya Puram. Among the highlights are performances by renowned artists such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Papon, and Raghu Dixit. A special message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be broadcast during the inauguration.

Besides Sri Vijaya Puram, the celebration spans 13 additional iconic locations linked with Bose across India. A notable theatrical performance by the National School of Drama (NSD) will also feature, alongside exhibitions detailing Bose's life. The main event will take place at Netaji Stadium, with the Lieutenant Governor set to be the chief guest.

