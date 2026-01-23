Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose: A Grand Cultural Tribute

A grand cultural celebration will honor Subhas Chandra Bose's 129th birth anniversary with exhibitions, drone shows, and performances in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The three-day event, marking Parakram Diwas, will feature Prime Minister Modi's message and conclude on January 25 with multiple events at iconic locations.

Subhas Chandra Bose
An elaborate cultural event celebrating the life and contributions of Subhas Chandra Bose will be held in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, marking the revolutionary leader's 129th birth anniversary. The three-day event, known as Parakram Diwas, is organized by the Ministry of Culture to honor Bose's pivotal role in India's struggle for independence.

Festivities will kick off with a range of activities including a drone show and cultural performances at Sri Vijaya Puram. Among the highlights are performances by renowned artists such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Papon, and Raghu Dixit. A special message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be broadcast during the inauguration.

Besides Sri Vijaya Puram, the celebration spans 13 additional iconic locations linked with Bose across India. A notable theatrical performance by the National School of Drama (NSD) will also feature, alongside exhibitions detailing Bose's life. The main event will take place at Netaji Stadium, with the Lieutenant Governor set to be the chief guest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

