Remembering the Valor of Netaiji on Parakram Diwas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah honored Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, urging youth to learn from his valor. Shah recounted Bose's pivotal role in India's liberation, praising his unyielding dedication. The nation marked Parakram Diwas in tribute to Bose's enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:44 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah honored the legacy of Netaiji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, urging the nation's youth to draw inspiration from Bose's valiant contributions to India's liberation.

In a series of posts on X, Shah proclaimed that Bose's name stirs a sense of patriotism across the nation. He highlighted Bose's critical role in organizing the youth and launching the military campaign through the Azad Hind Fauj, declaring India independent by raising the tricolor in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 1943.

Commemorating Parakram Diwas, Shah underscored Bose's determination, recounting his arduous journey from Germany to Russia and Japan. Shah emphasized that Bose's sacrifices will continually inspire future generations to dedicate themselves to the fight for national freedom, self-respect, and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

